ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Triple after triple-digit week, lower rain chances

Good Wednesday morning to you all. Are you ready for another scorching hot day? No? Well then...it's time to get ready. Yesterday we hit 100, and that's the forecast high for today, tomorrow, and the next few days. That is your sign to drink water as much as you can. I'm talking about 5 bottles a day...at least try!

What about the rain? This afternoon will be our best shot of rain compared to the rest of the week. Then rain chances will drop to 10% for the week ahead. Think of a 10-20% rain chance as 1-2 storms may pass through the city each afternoon this week. You can expect some brief gusty periods each afternoon as storms weaken, and release their winds. Stay safe, and stay cool ya'll!