ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot start to week, better rain chances later on

Howdy ya'll and happy Saturday! It sure has been hot today, and the past several days, and unfortunately, it will continue to be hot once again for the next week. Expect temperatures to stay above average, in the upper 90s and low 100s through Wednesday.

What about rain? We will keep rain chances in every day this week, but they'll be slightly lower through Tuesday, only around 20%. On Wednesday, those rain chances will jump to 40% through Friday and stick around into the weekend.

That being said, don't expect rain every day, but there's a good chance you'll see rain at your home at least one or two days this week. Stay positive, cross your fingers, and lets hope for some rain!