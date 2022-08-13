ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Dry tomorrow with better rain chances midweek

Happy Saturday! It was a cool, cloudy morning, and then the sun broke through the clouds, leading to a warm afternoon and evening. We can thank the clouds for keeping our temperatures in the low 90s today! We will stay dry tonight and tomorrow, as the best chances for rain are out to the west in Arizona. Darn them!

Our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s the next two days, and then by Tuesday, they will return back to seasonable temps in the low 90s. Yay! What about rain? Wait until Tuesday and then we will see more favorable rain chances return to the Borderland (around 40-50%). Until then, just stay cool and hydrated!