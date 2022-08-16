ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy week ahead, windy today

Good morning everyone! I hope you are waking up nicely. If you are wondering how to prepare for today, you've come to the right place. First off, I'll start with forecast highs. Today we are looking at highs in the upper 80s...ooooooh yay! Tomorrow, we are looking at highs in the mid 80s...even better! However, the reason for the cooler temperatures is the rain that is headed our way as we speak.

Tropical moisture is on the way, and will begin to impact us this afternoon. After lunchtime, you should expect some scattered thunderstorms and rainstorms. The scattered activity will turn to widespread activity late tonight, and tomorrow morning is looking to be a very wet one. The moisture will continue to impact us for the week ahead with daily storm chances up to 40-70%. This is certainly a week to be weather aware.

Today will also be windy. Winds will be out of the east at 20-25 mph with gusts even up to 35 mph. Ultimately, this is a week you'll want to be weather aware. Stay up to date, and if you are under a flash flood warning, that means flash flooding is occurring in your area. Enjoy!