ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Drier and warmer conditions ahead

Happy Thursday everyone! It's been a warm day today, but not too warm that is! Our highs were in the upper 80s today and they will continue to warm a degree or two each day through Monday of next week. Our average highs should be in the low 90s this time of year, so we are actually seeing below-average temperatures...not too bad!

We will be very limited on the rain side of things for the next several days. High pressure in the region is taking charge and is blocking out our rain chances except for areas out west, in the Bootheel and Gila. By the middle of next week we may see a bump in the rain chances once more, but it's not looking extremely promising. We will continue to update you. Stay safe, stay cool, and enjoy the weekend!