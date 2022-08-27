Nice weather for kick off of college football season for UTEP and NMSU

EL PASO, Texas- It looks like a nice night for the UTEP and NMSU opening football games.

At kick off around 7PM at the Sun Bowl the temperature should be around 89 degrees.

After the game it should be near 80 degrees.

There shouldn't be a problem with the rain due to the 10% chance we are seeing on the outskirts of town.

NMSU fans will also be enjoying the weather.

Around kickoff time at 8PM Aggie fans will be enjoying 82 degrees with only a 10% chance of precipitation.

Light winds will be coming out of the East as well in the City of Crosses.