ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: One more hot day, then rain chances increase

Happy Sunday everyone! Today has been a whole lot drier than it was yesterday, and tomorrow will be mostly dry as well, although rain chances are up to 30% for tomorrow. However, all eyes are on Tuesday through Thursday of the upcoming week where it appears like cooler, cloudier and rainier conditions are expected.

On Monday, temps will be in the mid 90s, but on Tuesday they will drop down to the upper 80s and low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday! Therefore, big relief is on the way! I am looking at issuing a First Alert, so I will let you all know when I make that decision from our ABC-7 Weather and Traffic App. On those days, gusty winds, heavy downpours and isolated flooding are expected. Stay safe and up to date!