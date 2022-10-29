Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up.

Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges.

Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH.

Thursday the winds continue to rise in the Borderland.

El Paso and Las Cruces will also be looking at wind speeds around 30MPH with Ruidoso and Cloudcroft seeing 50MPH wind speeds.

Temperatures will consistently stay in the 70's for your high until the end of the week where it will drop to around 59 degrees on Saturday.

Halloween will be in the mid 70's with low of 47.