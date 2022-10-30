ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Mummy-tastic Sunday, Trick or Treat forecast

BooOOOooooOOOO! Happy Halloweekend Sunday to you! We're in for a beautiful string of days- all the way through Wednesday. Today and tomorrow we will be warming into the low 70s and we'll be in the mid 70s by Wednesday. Of course, as we are in the fall season, our mornings and nights will be chilly, and you'll want to bundle up.

Today we will notice an increase of clouds throughout the day, moving west to east. They will be high level cirrus clouds most likely, and will not give us any chance of rain across our region. For Halloween, right around the time to Trick or Treat, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and cooling off to the low 60s. No weather disturbances expected for Halloween.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, it still looks like a weather disturbance will move across the region, dropping our temperatures, picking up the winds, and even giving us a chance of rain. We will keep you up to date with how the forecast changes.