ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rollercoaster week of weather ahead

Happy Veterans Day to all of you, and happy Friday as well. Over the next several days, we can expect a variety of weather changes pretty much every single day of the week ahead. Lets start off with our weekend. Saturday will be a cool day, with freezing temps in the morning, and mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

For Sunday, forecast highs will be back in the upper 60s, and oddly enough we could see a light sprinkle of rain, but it's really not too likely that we will see any of that. For Monday, a cold front will move across the region and our temps will drop back to the low 60s, and our winds will be gusting to around 30-35 mph. Tuesday our highs will be in the upper 50s, and then Wednesday low 50s!

On Wednesday, some models are suggesting we could see a little bit of snow across the Borderland...the chance of this is pretty darn low, but it's something we will continue to watch. Thursday and Friday we will be slowly warming up back to the upper 50s. With all of this happening, definitely stay up to date with us here as the weather always can change! We will be the first to let you know if it does. Stay warm!