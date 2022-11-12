ABC-7 First Alert: Major temp drop on the way

Good Saturday morning everyone. If you saw my forecast yesterday, not much has changed on how the weather will be impacting us. What has changed though, are how cold we will be getting by next week...and those temperatures are trending much colder. For today, highs will be in the low 60s, with sunny skies and light winds.

Tomorrow will be breezy with winds from the SW, which will help our temperatures rise into the upper 60s. By Monday morning, a cold front will move across from west to east, which will drop our temps to the low 60s again and increase winds to about 30 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday our temperatures will really drop from mid 50s to mid 40s!

Wednesday is particularly interesting as temps will be cold enough to give us some snow across the Borderland. Accumulation would be low for anyone who sees some snow in the lowlands, with greater totals the higher you go up in the mountains. We will be tracking this closely as the week goes on. Stay warm are start protecting the 4 P's!