ABC-7 First Alert: Warm, breezy day, colder soon

Good Sunday morning everyone. It's time to talk weather, as conditions will be changing very soon here. Today, we can expect winds to be at a breezy level (30 mph gusts) out of the southwest, which will lead to much warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 60s for today, and people in the mountains may see a flurry or two, or a few thousand haha.

By late tonight and very early on Monday morning, we are looking at a cold front to move in across the region. The front will bring us windy conditions overnight, but peak gusts will only be around 30 mph in the lowlands and about 40 mph in the mountains. Temperatures will return back to the low 60s on Monday.

Tuesday, those temps will be in the mid 50s, and by Wednesday- the upper 40s. With another system moving in on Wednesday, it'll be so cold that any mositure that falls out of the sky could lead to some snow even across the lowlands. As of today, forecast models aren't showing much snow across El Paso or Las Cruces, but it does seem like some flurries will come out of this system. Thursday-Saturday all look pretty chilly. Stay aware and be prepared.