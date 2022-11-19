ABC-7 First Alert: Wintry mix possible tonight, very cold tomorrow

Happy Saturday everyone...or is it? It sure is a cold and windy day out there, making it a bit miserable out and about. We are still under an ABC-7 First Alert for the conditions today, and also for what we will experience overnight. We have weather features moving in across the area that will help give us a chance for some rain, freezing rain, or even some snow overnight tonight. However, the most likely region to see any snow accumulation will be out east in Hudspeth and Culberson counties.

Still, it will be so cold here that any precip that does fall will either be snow, or even freezing drizzle. For those of you not aware of what freezing rain or drizzle is, it is where rain falls through a slightly warmer layer above the surface as water, but then lands on the surface at a freezing temperature, which causes the precip to freeze on contact. If this occurs, this could lead to slick roads and black ice. Drivers beware!

Precip chances will last through the morning hours, but then will dry out through the morning hours. The clouds will start to break apart by tomorrow evening, but that still won't help the temperatures, as they will struggle to make it out of the 40s tomorrow. After Sunday, each day will get a bit warmer throughout the week. I'm certainly looking forward to that. Stay warm.