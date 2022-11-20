ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer each day and a look at Thanksgiving

Happy Sunday! It was a cold morning and still is a cold day. As of 5PM we had only reached 48 degrees in El Paso, which makes it the coldest day so far this season! For all of you who are not big fans of the cold (like me), just hold on...warmer temps are on the way starting with tomorrow. For tomorrow, we are looking at highs in the mid 50s, for Tuesday, highs in the low 60s, and for Wednesday, mid 60s.

What about turkey-day!? As of right now different models are showing a weather system moving across the country in different ways...if it tracks more north, then it will have less of an impact on our weather. If it tracks more south, it will have more of an impact on our weather. Regardless, it does look like backdoor cold front will move across the area dropping our temperatures a little bit for Thursday. Right now we are looking at highs in the low 60s for Thanksgiving.

As that cold front will have moved across the area, we can expect some breezes as well, but not too strong though- around the 20-25 mph mark. That being said, make sure you are wearing some cute fall fashion...or manly *wink wink* fall fashion for the men. We will be dry and sunny for the week ahead. Enjoy!