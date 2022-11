EL PASO, Texas- With freezing temperatures and precipitation over the weekend, the rest of the week is beginning to look a little better.

We are still seeing freezing temperatures on Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday the low will be 37.

From Tuesday on, the highs will be in the 60s with Sunday's high at around 63 degrees.

Thanksgiving should be mostly clear with a high around 60.

The winds for the week do not look to climb higher than 10 miles per hour.