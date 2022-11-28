ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Breezy Monday, windy Tuesday

Good morning everyone! For today, we will see highs in the mid-60s, so not too bad if you ask me. The only impact on today's weather will be some breezy winds across the area. Those winds will run about 20-25 mph out of the southwest. Tomorrow will be a slightly different picture with those winds gusting up to 40 mph across the lowlands.

Temperatures will rise through tomorrow, but drop for Wednesday as a cold front is supposed to move across the region late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, our highs will only be in the upper 50s with slightly breezy winds. The cold will only be temporary though, as highs will warm quickly through Friday. As we look ahead, we could see some rain by the weekend! Enjoy!