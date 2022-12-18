ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool week with one very cold day incoming

Hi everyone! Wow it's been a coldddd day here in the Borderland. We saw some rain, some snow, many clouds, breezy winds, and yes those cold temps are top of mind! For the rest of the night, we are going to be drying out, fortunately...clouds will push out of the area and so will their moisture. Overnight tonight it will be another very cold one with temps dropping to the low 30s for southern counties and upper 20s for northern counties.

For tomorrow we will have temperatures a bit warmer (thankfully), with sunny skies and breezy winds. That is what we will see for most of the week, although some days may be cloudier than others. As we look to the end of the week, it appears like a very cold Arctic air mass will move into the region with a cold front on Thursday night. That will make overnight lows in the low 20s (could get colder as we narrow down the temps), and forecast highs in the 40s (could also be colder).

The good news is that it won't last for long, as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are forecasted to be back in the mid 50s...yes I just let out a sigh of relief. We should have light to breezy winds and sunny skies on those days. Yay!