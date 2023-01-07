ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Beautiful week ahead

Happy Saturday everyone! Today has been a beautiful, but cooler day than it was yesterday. Our high today was 62, compared to yesterday's high of 71 degrees in El Paso. The good news is, if you liked today, you will like the entire week ahead, as similar conditions are expected.

For Sunday through Wednesday, our temperatures will warm into the mid 60s across the region, which is about 5-10 degrees warmer than the climatological average this time of year (56-57 degrees is the norm). We will have a mix of cloudy days and sunny days, as well as everything in between. Our next weather impact will be a slightly breezy day on Wednesday with a minor temperature drop for Thursday. All in all, enjoy the week!