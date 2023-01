The rain will end tonight as skies clear from the west to the east. Temps will drop to the low and mid 30's.

Get ready for the winds to pick up Wednesday. Gusts will hit around 35 mph or so in El Paso and 40 mph in Las Cruces. High temperatures will climb to the upper 40's and low 50's so with the winds on the increase that will make it feel colder - wind chills.

Temps will stay rather cool through the rest of the week.