ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cold week with rain and maybe snow Monday night

Happy Saturday! I've returned from my travels and I'm right back into the cold weather. Overnight tonight we are looking at a very cold night with all of us below-freezing by several degrees. This is your friendly reminder to protect the 4 P's! No slacking yet, haha!

Tomorrow will be a pleasant but cool Chinese New Year, with highs only in the mid to low 50s across the region. No real weather complaints for then, but Monday and Tuesday things will change. We are looking at the possibility of rain and snow. When building the forecast, the models were all inconsistent...leading to a difficult forecast. However, we must still talk about the possibility of snow and rain.

It all depends on how fast the temperatures get cold overnight, as well as how much moisture is actually included in the system. Depending on these things we may or may not get rain or snow at all, but it is possible. Stay with us, so we can let you know what we think.