Skip to Content
Weather
By
January 21, 2023 5:38 PM
Published 3:13 PM

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cold week with rain and maybe snow Monday night

Happy Saturday! I've returned from my travels and I'm right back into the cold weather. Overnight tonight we are looking at a very cold night with all of us below-freezing by several degrees. This is your friendly reminder to protect the 4 P's! No slacking yet, haha!

Tomorrow will be a pleasant but cool Chinese New Year, with highs only in the mid to low 50s across the region. No real weather complaints for then, but Monday and Tuesday things will change. We are looking at the possibility of rain and snow. When building the forecast, the models were all inconsistent...leading to a difficult forecast. However, we must still talk about the possibility of snow and rain.

It all depends on how fast the temperatures get cold overnight, as well as how much moisture is actually included in the system. Depending on these things we may or may not get rain or snow at all, but it is possible. Stay with us, so we can let you know what we think.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content