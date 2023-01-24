Chilly weather for the next couple of days
Temperatures will be cold for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20's.
Temps will begin to rise over the weekend in the 60's with winds cranking up early next week.
Temperatures will be cold for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20's.
Temps will begin to rise over the weekend in the 60's with winds cranking up early next week.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.