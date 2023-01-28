ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Breezy and beautiful days ahead

Happy Saturday all. Did you enjoy your day outdoors? I sure hope you did, but if not you'll have another chance to enjoy the weather tomorrow and Monday. One of the reasons I think many of us live in the Borderland is for the mild winters we have. Tomorrow will be one of those mild winter days with highs climbing to the upper 60s tomorrow! That's about 5-10 degrees above average this time of year.

Winds will be at a breezy level for Sunday and Monday, with peak gusts up to 25 mph. For the start of the work week, we will continue to see warm temps near 70 degrees. The warm weather will be short-lived as we expect a backdoor cold front to move in on Tuesday, which will drop our temps to the low 60s. Ultimately, it really won't be too bad.

What about rain? We will be dry for Sunday-Tuesday, but it does look like some moisture will move through Tuesday night and Wednesday. As the details become more specific, we will let you know when and where we expect the rain. For now, enjoy!