ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Nice start to the work week

Happy Sunday everyone. Today has been another really great day here on the Border. I've had my windows open all day getting some fresh air in around my place, and I'd expect some of you have done the same! Tomorrow will be quite similar to today with highs in the upper 60s and light winds once again. Take advantage of the great outdoors!

For Tuesday, a weak cold front will move into the area which will drop our temperatures just a smidge into the low 60s. Winds will be breezy, but the real weather comes into play on Wednesday. Right now we are looking at rain chances for the Borderland, but it doesn't look like everyone will see rain. Some models are saying the southern halves of Hudspeth and Culberson counties will see it, whereas others are including El Paso county. As of now, it looks like Las Cruces may be dry.

By Wednesday, temps will return to near or below average as the system moves across the region. For Groundhog Day, we are looking at a sunny and nice