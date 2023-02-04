ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Great couple of days ahead, but winds return

Happy Saturday all! Today has been absolutely beautiful and tomorrow will be even better! Temperatures will be soaring into the 70s for our Sunday, so a truly great day is expected. Take advantage of it, whatever that means for you.

By Monday, we will still have great temperatures in place, but the winds will return. Right now we are looking at wind gusts up to 30-35 mph out of the SW and then eventually NW. They'll take a northwest turn due to a cold front that will move across the area that evening.

By Tuesday, temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s which will be below normal once again. It won't last for too long as we will see temps bounce back to the 60s for Wednesday. Don't worry...ultimately this week will be a good one. Enjoy!