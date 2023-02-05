ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Windier tomorrow and a cold front moves through

Happy Sunday to you all! As expected, today has been a simply fantastic day here in the Borderland. We've already seen 76 degrees here in El Paso which is more like what we should be at in April, so I'll take it! If you have any plans for the rest of the day, have a jacket as the sun goes down...you will need it for later on.

Tomorrow we will have a nice warm day, with highs in the 70s as well, but we'll add in the winds. I do expect the winds to pick up around lunchtime and last through the evening. Fortunately, once the front moves across, the winds will start to weaken, but cold air will move in behind as well. You can expect the peak gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow won't be the only day that we'll have some winds. It does appear like Thursday and Sunday will be windy, and the rest of the week at a fairly breezy level. Looks like the winds are coming a little early prior to the official start of spring, but we can expect plenty of windy days in the weeks to come as well. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the upper 50s and 60s. Stay warm!