ABC-7 First Alert: Big changes next week with gusty winds, rain chances, and colder air

A decent weekend with temps warming to the 60's. Lots of high clouds will arrive along with some slight rain chances.

Next week a couple of cold fronts arrive with colder air invading the borderland. Temps will drop to the upper 40's and low 50's by midweek. Winds will also be a major factor as it looks right now. Gusts could exceed 50 mph later Tuesday and Wednesday with some blowing dust and sand. Rain chances look to pick up Monday through Wednesday.