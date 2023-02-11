ABC-7 First Alert: Windy week ahead with much colder temps, but Sunday won’t be bad

Happy Saturday everyone. We have had a quite nice day today, and tomorrow will be decent too. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s, which will feel good, however, we'll have light winds, but also off-and-on cloudy skies which will likely make it feel a bit cooler out there.

Let's quickly talk about the El Paso Marathon which kicks off tomorrow at 7 AM. It will be a cool start to the race with temps in the upper 30, but that may be good for all of the runners. Throughout the duration, it'll warm up to the 50s and 60s, so really, quite good conditions for the marathon!

What about the Super Bowl? You can expect fine weather throughout the duration of the game, but we may...MAY...see a little sprinkle across the area. I'm not expecting much, but if you do get a sprinkle, it'll dirty up your car.

Ok, after all of the good weather, we will have some weather changes on the way. Those include strong winds for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at wind gusts up to 30-45 mph each of those days, so make sure you straighten up the house tonight or tomorrow. By Wednesday, some very cold temperatures will move in- highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s! There will also be chances for rain the next several days too. Just be ready, stay up to date, and we will let you know how all these things will impact you.