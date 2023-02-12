ABC-7 First Alert: Windy start to the week with chances of rain

Happy Sunday! Today has been a beautiful day, but things are going to change here quickly. After a pleasant night, conditions are going to get windy for tomorrow. We're looking at winds up to 45 mph for tomorrow, and a dusty day is likely as well. When we get winds out of the SW, which we will for a bit, we can expect a dusty day across the area. Make sure you have your allergy meds on standby!

For Tuesday and Wednesday, winds are still expected to be strong- up to 40-45 mph, still out of the W and WSW. It sure isn't going to be a good start to the week or a lovely Valentine's Day (sad face). We'll also have chances for rain for the next three days. I think the best chance for rain tomorrow will be as the front passes after lunchtime.

Snow will be impacting the mountains, and we could even have a thundersnow storm in the Gila! Hold on to your horses for the next few days but we will make it through this! Keep checking back with our forecasts here, so you can be the most prepared.