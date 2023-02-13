ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Very windy, wind chills along with rain and a rain/snow mix

A very active weather pattern for the area over the next couple of days. ABC-7 first issued this First Alert Friday providing a heads-up for the major weather changes this week.

A cold front drives west to east for the rest of tonight bringing in colder air. The winds will gust to 45 mph tonight then gradually weaken overnight.

Tuesday will bring a cooler day with more winds. Gusts will hit around 45 mph tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and wind chills.

Wednesday will bring gustier winds - west winds gusting to 55 mph with some blowing dust and sand. There will be an opportunity for some rain mixing in with some light snow early in the day. Weather improves Thursday - but cooler - with highs in the 40's.