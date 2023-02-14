ABC-7 First Alert continues…cold, windy, wind chills and snow chances

Windy conditions will persist tonight with gusts around 40 mph. The winds and colder air will produce bitterly cold wind chills as well.

Wednesday morning a cold front arrives from the west which will keep high temperatures struggling to make it to 50 degrees. The winds will be extreme with gusts around 55 or so mph - making it feel very cold. Some moisture will linger as the colder air arrives so light snow chances will be a possibility in the morning between 5-10 am. Not expecting any snowfall accumulation at this point.

Clearing skies Wednesday afternoon and night with temps down to the mid 20's by Thursday morning. The winds will also settle down as well.