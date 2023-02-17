ABC-7 First Alert: Rain and snow flurries tomorrow morning, winds return Sunday

Happy Friday all! I hope you are having a great day so far, although it has been quite cool out there. Temperatures have only reached the low 50s so far today, mixed with winds, making it feel colder than it actually is. For tomorrow and Sunday, we are expected to warm back in the 60s, but we will add some rain chances in!

Tomorrow morning from around 4-9 am, we expect rain to move in across the region. Some areas may even see some snow flurries, although it'll be too warm for any accumulation. After the morning, I do think it'll dry out quite quickly, leaving a nice afternoon behind, but things will change once again for Sunday.

For Sunday, all the way through Wednesday, I'm forecasting wind gusts 30-45 mph, with some days seeing stronger winds than others. They will be impacting your President's Day and Fat Tuesday as well, so keep that in mind if you will be doing any traveling.

The one good thing in this forecast is that temperatures won't be taking any significant drops all week long- but the winds, rain, and cloudy skies may make it feel colder overall. They will be around the low to mid-60s the next few days and then upper 60s for the latter half of this time period.