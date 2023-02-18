ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy day tomorrow, strong winds return

Happy Saturday everyone! After a rainy and cloudy morning, the skies have cleared and now it sure is a beautiful day! Take advantage of the beautiful conditions because tomorrow its going to get a bit rainy! My confidence has really increased in the likeliness of rain for most of us tomorrow. Most of us will see it, and for most of the day!

I have rain chances up to 70% for both El Paso and Las Cruces. The mountains may see an inch or two in the highest elevations because the temperatures will be fairly warm tomorrow. After tomorrow, rain chances will decrease for Monday and Tuesday, although we may see a shower or two on those days.

The wind forecast has changed too- in a good way. We are expected to have breezy days on Sunday and Monday, and a slightly windier day on Tuesday. However, Wednesday is the big day where we can expect gusts up to 50-55 mph. You'll definitely want to prepare ahead of time for Wednesday. Temperatures will be around normal (64) all week long.