ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy tonight, drier for start of work week, plus winds on the way

Happy Sunday to you all. Have you been traveling, enjoying the long weekend, or just snuggling up inside? Whatever you may be doing, I hope its been a great weekend for you. We've seen plenty of rain today, up to .6" in some locations along the International Border with slightly lower amounts as you travel north. Rain chances will slightly lower over the next few hours, but we will definitely still have some rain with us across the area this evening. Drive safe!

For tomorrow, we can expect some rain early on and then later on, but not as many of us will see the rain as we have today. It won't be something to ruin your entire day...maybe just a little haha! Winds will gust up to 25 mph for the next two days, but then really pick up for Wednesday. By Wednesday, conditions are going to be a bit nasty out and about- those gusts will be up to 55 mph at least, and even higher for the mountains (70-80 mph gusts will be possible).

With all this said, when you get a chance, make you sure to straighten up around the house. Wednesday will definitely cause you to lose some items if you don't have them secured. After the winds, the rest of the week won't be too bad with warm temperatures, and even more rain chances by next weekend. Stay safe!