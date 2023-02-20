Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert continues – extreme winds to hit Wednesday

Christopher Marquez

A strong area of low pressure and cold front will move through the area Wednesday producing extreme winds to the area. Gusts from the SW likely to hit 65 mph during the afternoon and evening. Some damage could occur with the strongest winds so secure outdoor decorations and furniture along with trampolines and toys. Those with trash pickup might turn the lids to the east due to the strong westerly component.

Winds will settle down late Wednesday and Thursday with some cooler air.

