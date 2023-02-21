Safe driving tips in high wind conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With high winds on their way to the borderland Wednesday, ABC-7 is offering tips for you to stay safe on the roads.

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation say the best thing is to avoid driving in high wind conditions if possible, but if you must drive, keep both hands on the wheel and grip it firmly. Drive slowly, and keep an eye out for debris that may be flying in the roads.

TXDOT officials also say that drivers should be especially cautious in or near high profile vehicles.

"The best car to be in is a small sedan. Anything that's higher profile than that - and you know we have a lot of pick up trucks in our area - those are vehicles that are at risk of being blown around in the windy weather," said Jennifer Wright, a spokesperson for TXDOT.