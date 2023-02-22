ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme winds continue through early tonight

Peak wind gusts have exceeded 60 mph across El Paso and southern NM this afternoon and evening. El Paso has peaked out so far at 61 mph while places like Deming has hit 67 mph. Visibility has been reduced due to the blowing dust and sand.

The very strong winds will gradually decrease later on tonight but the colder air will spill in behind a cold front. Wind chills will persist tonight.

Much less wind tomorrow with gusts around 30 mph with cooler temps.