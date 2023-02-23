ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds return Sunday, two good days first

Happy Thursday everyone! After a very windy day yesterday, we already have another on our radar. This Sunday will look a lot like Wednesday did- that means, don't let your guard down just yet. Winds are looking to gust back up to about 55 mph out of the SW, which means blowing dust is expected again. But first...we will have two really wonderful days!

Between Friday and Saturday, there will be a slight warming trend. Highs in the upper 60s for Friday and mid 70s for Saturday. It will be cloudy both days.