ABC-7 First Alert: Damaging winds tomorrow

Happy Saturday everyone. It was another beautiful day in the Borderland, and we went live from the Monster Jam Pit Party! It was cloudy, but warm enough for me to wear a short sleeve...so you know it felt nice if I was wearing a short sleeve. Unfortunately, tomorrow is not going to be so great of a day. The winds are expected to be so strong, damage is likely.

Right now, it appears like the winds will start to pick up around lunchtime. Throughout the afternoon, and as the cold front moves across, we can expect wind gusts up to 65 mph! The mountains are likely to see gusts even stronger! That being said, now is the last time you can prepare for tomorrow's winds, as they aren't going to be pretty. Winds will eventually die down after about 7 P.M..

As for rain, we could see a sprinkle or two, but it's not very likely many of us will see any. The Gila will see the most amount of snow, and the Sacs may see some, but not more than 2 inches is expected anywhere. For Monday, winds will back off, before picking up again for Wednesday and Thursday. A windy week in store...stay safe out there!