March 2, 2023 5:42 PM
ABC-7 First Alert: Winds gradually weaken tonight and early Friday.

Snow, much colder air and strong winds smacked the Borderland early today. Wind gusts just over 50 mph with wind chills in the teens and 20's. Just a trace of snow measured at the airport. A trace means there was some snow observed but not enough to measure.

Winds will gradually weaken tonight and so will the wind chills - or what it feels like.

Lots of sunshine expected Friday and the weekend with warmer temps. High tomorrow will be near 60 degrees and then upper 60's and low 70's for the weekend.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

