ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Great Sunday, cloudy week expected

Happy Saturday! It's been a beautiful day today and tomorrow and the next several days will be great as well! Temperatures will feel more like April for the next four days, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds out and about. By Sunday night through the next several days it will be cloudy as some moisture will move in overhead.

The clouds won't bring us much as for a chance of rain, although later on the week we may see a sprinkle. Winds also won't be that bothersome, but they will be a bit breezy for the next several days. Take some time to get outside, and enjoy the beautiful weather as we all deserve it! Have fun!