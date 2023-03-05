ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: A beautiful week is expected

Happy Sunday to you all. The weather has been spectacular today, and will be again for the majority of this upcoming week. Temperatures will be warm, in the mid to upper 70s for the next several days. That will feel quite nice and not unbearable as we will have cloudy skies for the next several days as well. Ultimately, it will be a great week to spend as much time as possible outside.

Winds will be breezy every afternoon, but nothing that should cause any damage at all. It's more likely the only damage that'll occur will be your napkins flying all over the yard- haha! Wednesday and Thursday there's a tiny weenie chance of rain, but its not very likely we'll see much at all. The mountains will have a better shot if at all. By Sunday, it's time to Spring Forward! We will lose an hour of sleep...so stay strong out there!