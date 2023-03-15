ABC-7 First Alert: Wind, rain, snow and a cold front expected over next few days

Happy Wednesday to you all! There's a lot to talk about in this week's forecast, so let's get into it. Today, clouds are moving in from the west, which will give us mostly cloudy skies for the next several days. With the clouds, winds are picking up as well, and will be the gustiest in just a few short hours.

Today's top winds look to peak out around 35-40 mph. Overnight, they'll back off a bit before picking up again for tomorrow, with peak gusts around 35 mph. Friday and Saturday will be breezy.

Tonight, we'll also get a small chance for rain. It's not very likely that many of us will see rain, but I'm keeping it at about a 10% chance overnight. Rain chances will be slightly better for Thursday- reaching 30%, and will stick around through Sunday! For the highest elevations, we could see a few inches of snow- although we aren't expecting much at all. I think a max of 7 inches will be seen in places like Sierra Blanca Peak, but those of you in Ruidoso can see about 1-3".

Temperature-wise, we are looking warm for tomorrow, but cooler than today, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Friday, things will change and it will feel a whole lot colder! Highs will be well below average in the mid 50s for a few days. Stay safe, and stay warm everyone!