ABC-7 First Alert: Much colder for the weekend, with wind, rain and snow possible

Happy Thursday to you all. Today has been a cloudy, cool and breezy day across the Borderland. Gusts in El Paso have only reached the mid 30s, whereas our friends up north have seen some gusts as high as 40 mph. Temperatures are about 10 degrees colder than yesterday, and will only get colder for tomorrow and the weekend due to a cold front moving through tonight.

On Saturday, it's going to be downright frigid, with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday doesn't improve by much but at least we'll hit the 50s again. Clouds look to stay in place for the majority of the next week. Wind-wise, today will be the last day of "strong" winds. By strong, I mean gusts around 40 mph, but by tomorrow we should be back to breezy afternoons for the rest of the week.

As for rain, we can still see a few more showers tonight and overnight as the cold front moves across. However, by Friday night headed into Saturday, it looks like we'll get another round of showers across the area, which could even bring us some snow flurries to the lowlands. No accumulation is expected, and we should dry out by Monday. As always, stay safe and stay warm! Enjoy your Saint Patrick's Day!