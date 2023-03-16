ABC-7 First Alert: Pacific storm brings winds, rain, and cold temperatures

Happy Thursday everyone! The pacific storm is bringing strong winds. With a west wind 18 to 28 mph and gust as high as 40 mph. Today we will see a high of 70 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 9 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday we will see colder temperatures with a high near 55 and Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday sees a chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 and a low of 37.

For Sunday there is a chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Stay safe, and stay warm!