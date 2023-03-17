ABC-7 First Alert: A cold St. Patrick’s Day, with a rainy and cold weekend ahead

Happy Friday, and St. Patrick's Day! Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Friday night sees a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37.

The weekend will be in the low 50s. Saturday has 40 percent chance of showers in the borderland. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. With gusts as high as 25 mph.

The chance for rain on Sunday drops to a 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.