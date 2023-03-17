ABC-7 First Alert: Cold tomorrow with rain in the morning

Happy Saint Patrick's Day to you all. Please be safe whatever you plan on doing this evening, but also dress warm! Temperatures will drop to the 40s over the next several hours- brrr! Winds should back off a bit tonight, but they'll return tomorrow at a breezy level. Breezy afternoons will continue for the majority of the week.

Tomorrow will be downright frigid with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, it won't last long, because as we approach spring (it begins on Monday), we'll have a warming trend that will increase our temps nearly 10 degrees every day. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend.

Rain chances will also increase later on tonight. I expect some showers to develop around 11 PM, and continue to push into our area as the night continues on. Those showers will likely still impact us in the early morning hours, and some of us will see snow flurries tomorrow morning. No accumulation is expected. Stay warm and have fun!