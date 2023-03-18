ABC-7 First Alert: Last day of unsettled weather, warming trend begins

Happy Saturday all. If you are waking up this weekend morning, it's a bit noisy, a bit rainy, and maybe even snowy in some locations. The rain activity should pick up around the 8 AM hour, but then start to drop slowly but surely afterward. By lunchtime today, I do think we should be dry.

Winds will be breezy today, they'll back off a little for tomorrow, before picking back up for the rest of the week. Don't let your guard down for the weeks to come as we'll certainly have more chances for strong winds. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend as temperatures will be warmer by about 5 degrees, winds will be mostly light, and rain chances are minimal.

However, we'll keep the clouds in for many days of this upcoming week, and by Monday we'll introduce more chances for showers across the region. Our warming trend will take us to the 60s by Monday and 70s by Wednesday- so hold on tight as we approach the start of spring!