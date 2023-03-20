Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm few days paired with winds

Happy first day of spring! It feels pretty good outside right now with temperatures in the upper 60s! Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in the mid 70s, and high 70s for Wednesday. Seeing as we are officially in spring, that also means we've entered the windy season. Every day this week will be breezy to windy, with gusts in the 30-35 mph range.

By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a cold front will move across the area, dropping temperatures by about 10 degrees. Mid 60 degree temps will last for Thursday and Friday, before we warm up again for the end of the week. A few days this week we will see chances for rain, but overall, they are very low and not many of us will see rain. Keep taking your allergy medicine!

