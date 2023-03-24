Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Winds die down tonight, breezy weekend

Happy Friday! Woohoo we made it! It's been a cool day across the Borderland, mostly due to the winds. Air temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s, but the wind makes it feel a little cooler! The great news is, this weekend will be even better, with temperatures returning to the 70s and breezy winds overall.

Wind gusts will peak at 20-25 mph both days, with mostly sunny skies this weekend. Clouds will return for Monday, but even then, not overcast skies. Tuesday will be breezy, and Wednesday and Thursday will be considered more "windy" as our temperatures return to 80 degrees. Overall, not too bad of a week!

