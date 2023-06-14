ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Temps continue to heat up
Temps will climb to the upper 90's and low 100's with lots of sunshine through next week.
Rain chances are not in the forecast for the next 7 days.
Temps will climb to the upper 90's and low 100's with lots of sunshine through next week.
Rain chances are not in the forecast for the next 7 days.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.